Advertisement

Green Bay area program aims to keep kids safe from accidents this summer

A non-profit offers classes teaching the rules of the road and other safety steps
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit based in Ashwaubenon has a program starting next week that teaches kids some safety skills just as the summer break from school is underway.

According to the Center for Childhood Safety, pedestrian injuries are the fifth leading cause of death for kids and teens between the ages of 5 to 19.

“A lot of the accidents are just simple, kids aren’t looking before they’re going,” executive director Katherine Hess of the Center for Childhood Safety. “Kids aren’t familiar with how far away they need to be away from motor vehicles.”

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl was killed in Suamico when the vehicle her mother was driving hit her. She reportedly was running alongside the vehicle when she fell.

The organization’s “Safety Town” program begins on June 20. It’s been around for more than 20 years.

In the week-long, three-hour class, children learn how to prevent injuries. The tips the center teaches them include watching for oncoming traffic before crossing a street, avoiding distracted walking, and wearing a helmet when riding bikes.

“Oftentimes, kids don’t realize you have to be pretty far away for a vehicle to be able to see you in their rear view mirror,” Hess said.

According to the organization, 40% of deaths from kids and teens up to 19 years old are due to an injury.

“Unintentional injuries is the number one killer of kids,” Hess said. “We’re here to help prevent those injuries. So when we talk preventable, we’re not talking bumps and scrapes. We’re talking about falls off playground equipment. We’re talking about motor vehicle crashes. We’re talking about bike and pedestrian injuries.”

Safety experts recommend kids make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen before crossing. Nonetheless, drivers also need to pay attention to pedestrians.

“Just be mindful. Pay attention to those individuals. Assume everyone is either going to pull out and get in the road, or accidentally fall on the road,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, University of Wisconsin Health emergency physician, said.

“Safety Town” costs $110 per child and the classes are split by age group. The ages of those in a group range from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9. Here’s a link to the Center for Childhood Safety’s website for more information: https://www.centerforchildhoodsafety.org/copy-of-safety-town

Kids are out of school and need to be safe around traffic

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
Brandon Colligan
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing man

Latest News

A Winnebago County Highway Department employee was seriously injured when a pickup truck was...
Serious crashes in and near Highway 45 construction zone
Go-carts and tricycles help teach kids the rules of the road from a different point of view as...
Safety Town teaches kids to have a safer summer
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Wednesday, potentially severe
(WBAY file photo)
Crashes in Highway 45 construction zone injure highway worker, motorcyclist