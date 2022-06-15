Green Bay area program aims to keep kids safe from accidents this summer

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit based in Ashwaubenon has a program starting next week that teaches kids some safety skills just as the summer break from school is underway.

According to the Center for Childhood Safety, pedestrian injuries are the fifth leading cause of death for kids and teens between the ages of 5 to 19.

“A lot of the accidents are just simple, kids aren’t looking before they’re going,” executive director Katherine Hess of the Center for Childhood Safety. “Kids aren’t familiar with how far away they need to be away from motor vehicles.”

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl was killed in Suamico when the vehicle her mother was driving hit her. She reportedly was running alongside the vehicle when she fell.

The organization’s “Safety Town” program begins on June 20. It’s been around for more than 20 years.

In the week-long, three-hour class, children learn how to prevent injuries. The tips the center teaches them include watching for oncoming traffic before crossing a street, avoiding distracted walking, and wearing a helmet when riding bikes.

“Oftentimes, kids don’t realize you have to be pretty far away for a vehicle to be able to see you in their rear view mirror,” Hess said.

According to the organization, 40% of deaths from kids and teens up to 19 years old are due to an injury.

“Unintentional injuries is the number one killer of kids,” Hess said. “We’re here to help prevent those injuries. So when we talk preventable, we’re not talking bumps and scrapes. We’re talking about falls off playground equipment. We’re talking about motor vehicle crashes. We’re talking about bike and pedestrian injuries.”

Safety experts recommend kids make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen before crossing. Nonetheless, drivers also need to pay attention to pedestrians.

“Just be mindful. Pay attention to those individuals. Assume everyone is either going to pull out and get in the road, or accidentally fall on the road,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, University of Wisconsin Health emergency physician, said.

“Safety Town” costs $110 per child and the classes are split by age group. The ages of those in a group range from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9. Here’s a link to the Center for Childhood Safety’s website for more information: https://www.centerforchildhoodsafety.org/copy-of-safety-town

