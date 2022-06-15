First responders frustrated with inattentive drivers causing crashes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citations and possible criminal charges could be filed against the drivers involved in two crashes that injured a motorcyclist and a Winnebago County Highway Department worker. We know the highway worker is home recovering, while the motorcyclist remains in the hospital.

The two were injured in separate crashes in the area of Highways 45 and 116, just outside of Winneconne. The highway worker was hit by a pick up truck, in an active work zone, while the motorcyclist was hit in a secondary crash when traffic was being diverted off the highway.

Despite clear driving conditions, two people were still injured in serious crashes in Winnebago County. One in a construction zone, the other in the backup caused by the crash. Both incidents, however, were most likely avoidable.

“If I had the option of going into a structure fire or going up on Highway 41 in traffic - I’ll take the structure fire every day.” Telling words from Winneconne-Poygan Fire District, Fire Chief Ryan Krings, who also works for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

Krings was part of a crew from Winneconne-Poygan that responded to Tuesday’s crash, involving the county highway worker. He says the rig he was in was almost hit, by a driver ignoring its lights and sirens, pulling out of the fire station.

“It was just, all in all, it started off as a bad thing trying to get there and it’s been ongoing. Usually it’s once or twice a month you deal with people not moving over for you, it’s been getting worse,” adds Krings.

Inattentive driving whether through a construction zone, or on the open road, continues to frustrate local first responders and law enforcement. They’re hoping Tuesday’s incident out are a wakeup call for anyone behind the wheel.

Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz adds, “You don’t give yourself time to react to things that are happening around you and you’re not paying attention to the things that are happening around you. And, it’s becoming more and more prevalent and so I just ask people to please pay attention to what you’re doing. Do not taking driving for granted.”

Because everyone from the construction workers, to the first responders, and other drivers on the road -- all want to go home safely at the end of the day.

