FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another scorcher--this time with storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s another day of hot and humid temperatures. These conditions will come with the possibility of severe storms.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for hot and humid weather and the risk of severe afternoon and evening storms.

“While there could be some storms west of the Fox Valley in the morning, our prime chance of severe weather will be from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. Large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are possible with Wednesday’s storms,” says First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon is tracking the heat and storms on Action 2 News This Morning.

Ahead of the storms, highs will get to around 90 degrees with heat indices of 95-plus expected.

On Monday, heat indices topped 100 in Oshkosh, Wautoma, Appleton, and Green Bay.

Here is a look at some of the highest heat index readings today:



Oshkosh 106°

Wautoma 106°

Wisconsin Rapids 104°

Wausau 103°

Appleton 102°

Merrill 102°

Green Bay 101°

Marshfield 101°

Stevens Point 100°#wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 15, 2022

Hot weather feels even hotter when its humid. Moisture in the air prevents perspiration from evaporating, which is how the body cools itself.

Stay indoors or out of the sun. Run air-conditioning, or fans if they cool the air (circulating a hot breeze can be worse than no breeze). Otherwise enjoy public, air-conditioned places such as shopping malls.

Drink more water or juice. Avoid drinks with caffeine, carbonation. Also avoid alcohol, which dries you out and reduces your ability to recognize signs of heat stress.

Eat less protein and other foods that increase your metabolism.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid strenuous activity including running, bicycling, and yard work.

Check on the elderly, who are most susceptible to heat stress.

Check on children, who may be too young-- or simply having too much fun-- to recognize the signs of heat stress.

