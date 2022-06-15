Firearms, other items stolen from unlocked vehicles in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police released photos of suspects in a number of thefts from vehicles. Police say “numerous” unlocked vehicles were entered and a “considerable” number of items were taken, including two firearms.

Police say the thefts happened early in the morning on Thursday, June 2, in neighborhoods on the city’s south side, near S. Oneida St. and James Madison Middle School.

Police believe the same people were involved in thefts in the Greenville area.

Investigators hope something about the suspects in these photos looks familiar and can help identify them. The Appleton Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have information that can help, contact Investigator Yule at (920) 832-5540.

Appleton police released photos of suspects in a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles on the south side. Police think the same people were involved in thefts in Greenville. (Appleton Police Department)

