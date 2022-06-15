Advertisement

Farmer’s Market goes on despite threat of storm in Green Bay

Market organizers have a plan if the weather takes a severe turn
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our area had nice -- albeit very hot -- weather earlier Wednesday, and the Farmer’s Market on Broadway in downtown Green Bay did proceed as usual.

Market organizers said they made a well-thought-out decision on whether to open, but for the farmers and vendors it’s important that they open for at least a few hours rather than scrap the event completely.

On Broadway is the group behind the Farmers Market. Discussions about the market began at about 10 o’clock in the morning. Organizers have been in contact with the National Weather Service and other local meteorologists.

The impending weather forced Green Bay city officials to reschedule the city band concert for Thursday.

