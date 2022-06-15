Advertisement

Bay Port upsets No. 1 seed Sun Prairie in State Quarterfinal

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port may have been the D1 runner-up in baseball last year, but they’re considered the underdogs this season as the No. 8 seed at the WIAA state tournament.

The Pirates came out hot Tuesday upsetting the No. 1 seed Sun Prairie 4-2 in the state quarterfinal.

“I’m kind of liking this underdog feeling. Everyone is underestimating us,” Bay Port pitcher Cole Bensen said. “We’re just showing them what we can do. We’ll keep that energy throughout the entire tournament.”

“These kids just believe,” Pirates head coach Harvey Knutson said. “They got a taste of it last year and they wanted their turn. Nothing would surprise me with these boys. They work so hard they fight so hard. They have so much inside them I think people overlook sometimes.”

“The rest of the tournament we’re going to be the 8 seed. We’re going to be the away team in every game. We have something to prove,” Bensen said. “It feels a little bit better considering no one believed in us. We were the 7 seed in our sectional. It’s a real good feeling.”

Bay Port advanced to the semfinal to play Menomonee Falls.

