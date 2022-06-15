Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon High School graduate has been identified as the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dane County.

Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead June 8 near Oregon in Dane County.

Our Madison partner station WMTV reports the medical examiner determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office determined Gueths was likely hit June 7, sometime around 9:30 a.m. His body was located by a truck driver on June 8.

Evidence located by authorities indicated the death may have involved a vehicle, which authorities reported was believed to be a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van. Authorities say they have found a van believed to have been involved in the crash, according to WMTV. The Sheriff’s Office says they interviewed the driver, but did not indicate if charges had been filed.

An obituary for Gueths states he “died unexpectedly on June 8, 2022 while doing one of the things he loved to do, going for a run.”

Gueths was born in in Green Bay. He graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 2010.

“Logan was a free spirit: spontaneous, adventurous and untouched by the idea of conformity and anything ordinary. His infectious energy, laughter and joy was a radiant light in everyone’s world,” reads the obituary.

