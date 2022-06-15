Advertisement

Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County

Logan J. Gueths
Logan J. Gueths(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon High School graduate has been identified as the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dane County.

Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead June 8 near Oregon in Dane County.

Our Madison partner station WMTV reports the medical examiner determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office determined Gueths was likely hit June 7, sometime around 9:30 a.m. His body was located by a truck driver on June 8.

Evidence located by authorities indicated the death may have involved a vehicle, which authorities reported was believed to be a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van. Authorities say they have found a van believed to have been involved in the crash, according to WMTV. The Sheriff’s Office says they interviewed the driver, but did not indicate if charges had been filed.

An obituary for Gueths states he “died unexpectedly on June 8, 2022 while doing one of the things he loved to do, going for a run.”

Gueths was born in in Green Bay. He graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 2010.

“Logan was a free spirit: spontaneous, adventurous and untouched by the idea of conformity and anything ordinary. His infectious energy, laughter and joy was a radiant light in everyone’s world,” reads the obituary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
A Winnebago County Highway Department employee was seriously injured when a pickup truck was...
Crashes in Highway 45 construction zone injure highway worker, motorcyclist

Latest News

June 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat and storms
Splash pad
WATCH: Hot weather safety
A Winnebago County Highway Department employee was seriously injured when a pickup truck was...
Serious crashes in and near Highway 45 construction zone
Go-carts and tricycles help teach kids the rules of the road from a different point of view as...
Safety Town teaches kids to have a safer summer