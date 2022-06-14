Advertisement

Tomahawk man missing for 7 months might have headed for Fox Valley

David Lee Strahota, 61, of Tomahawk was last seen on November 17, 2021, when he told friends he...
David Lee Strahota, 61, of Tomahawk was last seen on November 17, 2021, when he told friends he was going hunting.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WBAY) - David Lee Strahota has been missing for almost 7 months since he told friends he was going hunting. Deputies are asking the public for help determining where he went, and one of his destinations might have been the Fox Valley.

Strahota, 61, was last seen on November 17, 2021. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, he asked his friends to take care of his animals while he went hunting “down south” for a couple of weeks -- possibly meaning the Fox Valley area, southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois. The friends said he was vague about where he was going or who he was going with. He left without taking his vehicle.

Friends said it isn’t normal for Strahota to be gone for such a long time. He has health issues, which add to their concern.

Strahota is a white man, 5′4″ tall, 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. If you think you’ve seen him anytime in these last seven months or have any information that might help determine his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 536-6272.

