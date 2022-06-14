Advertisement

Toby Keith performance at Wisconsin State Fair canceled amid cancer diagnosis

(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Fair announced Monday that Toby Keith will not be performing at the event after recent news of his cancer diagnosis.

The country singer revealed Sunday in a tweet that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall, and had been privately receiving treatment for the past six months. He stated that during his recovery, he would be looking to focus on his health and family, leading to several cancellations of upcoming concerts - including the Wisconsin State Fair.

“We are saddened to hear about the news of Toby Keith’s cancer diagnosis. Our hearts go out to Toby, his family, and his dedicated fans,” Wisconsin State Fair organizers wrote in a statement.

The fair stated they will be issuing refunds for fans who bought tickets for the concert. Tickets purchased through Etix will be automatically refunded in 7-14 business days, including fees. Fans who bought tickets with cash at the State Fair Ticket Office may visit the ticket office Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-3p.m. to receive a refund. Make sure to bring your original tickets and your ID.

The State Fair is working on booking another show for August 4. New information will be announced soon. Any additional information about this concert cancellation can be found at their website.

