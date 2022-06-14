SILVER ALERT for Oak Creek man in SUV missing since Monday afternoon

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued statewide for a man from southeastern Wisconsin. Dennis Mueller, 71, was driving a white SUV. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since shortly after 2:30 Monday afternoon. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Mueller is a white man, 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair that is balding. The only clothing description is that he was wearing blue jeans and had a baseball cap.

He’s driving a white Ford Expedition with Illinois license plate 2295382.

If you think you’ve seen Mueller or his SUV, contact local law enforcement.

