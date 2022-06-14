Advertisement

Red Cross celebrates 36th annual Super Donor Days

Donors will receive tote bags and a gift card
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross holds its 36th annual Super Donor Days -- a major blood drive ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The blood drive is taking place at Tundra Lodge Resort, 865 Lombardi Ave., in Green Bay.

The Red Cross is looking for as many people as possible to make appointments for June 30 or July 1. The blood drive takes place from 12 to 6 P.M. on Thursday and 6 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Friday.

Donors will receive an environmentally-friendly Red Cross tote bag made with recycled cotton and a $10 e-gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane (some conditions apply, including the number of tote bags to give away).

Refreshments and picnic-style food are available for this pre-Fourth of July event.

Walk-ins are welcome whenever the space permits but appointments are recommended. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also make an appointment with the American Red Cross mobile app or enable the Blood Donor Skill for Amazon Echo.

