Police arrest man wanted for questioning in Green Bay shooting investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for questioning in a shooting investigation in Green Bay is in custody.

Police say Robert E. Robertson “is presently in police custody.” They did not say where he was located or where he was taken into custody.

“The investigation is currently active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time,” police say.

Detectives wanted to speak to Robertson, 19, about shootings that happened on June 8.

At about 9:50 p.m., police were called to the 1900 block of E. Mason Street for a man who had been shot. Officers learned about another gunshot victim in the 600 block of Lime Kiln Rd.

Two male victims had been shot and taken to local hospitals.

“Evidence located at the crime scene led investigators to believe that up to approximately 20 rounds were fired during this incident. One firearm located at the scene was a Glock pistol that had an extended magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition loaded in it. Narcotics were also located, and criminal charges will be requested when the investigation is finalized,” reads a statement from police.

Investigators believe four people were involved and they know each other. They all live in Green Bay. Ages range from 17-to-21.

Police have not released additional information about the victims or possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-229674. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the“P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

