Advertisement

Man arrested for 5th OWI after chase in Fond du Lac County

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Montello man has been arrested for 5th offense operating while intoxicated after a chase in Fond du Lac County.

The suspect was identified as Michael J. Welch, 58.

On June 13, at 7:02 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of an erratic driver on I-41 north at Lost Arrow Road. The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but Welch took off, officials say.

The pursuit ended when Welch hit a tire deflation device put down by a Winnebago County deputy.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-41, just south of State Highway 21.

The State Patrol says a trooper noticed signs of impairment and ordered field sobriety tests for Welch. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 5th Offense and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

“A drug recognition expert with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office completed an evaluation,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

Blood tests were ordered but no results were immediately available.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Brandon Colligan
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing man
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight

Latest News

A dispute between Stockbridge firefighters and village leaders threatens a community picnic...
Stockbridge leaders say picnic will go on despite dispute
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Video of a large fight on Green Bay's east side, which a witness says involved more than 50...
Neighbor concerned after large fight
Catalytic converter thefts are up nationwide.
Police offer tips to discourage catalytic converter theft