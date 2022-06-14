Man arrested for 5th OWI after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Montello man has been arrested for 5th offense operating while intoxicated after a chase in Fond du Lac County.

The suspect was identified as Michael J. Welch, 58.

On June 13, at 7:02 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of an erratic driver on I-41 north at Lost Arrow Road. The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but Welch took off, officials say.

The pursuit ended when Welch hit a tire deflation device put down by a Winnebago County deputy.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-41, just south of State Highway 21.

The State Patrol says a trooper noticed signs of impairment and ordered field sobriety tests for Welch. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 5th Offense and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

“A drug recognition expert with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office completed an evaluation,” reads a statement from the State Patrol.

Blood tests were ordered but no results were immediately available.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

