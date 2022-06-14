Local organizations get proactive ahead of area tampon shortage

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest supply chain issue noticed around the country is a shortage of feminine hygiene products.

In the Fox Valley, most shelves are still full of the products, but suppliers say it’s only a matter of time before those same shelves empty out.

Walgreens issued a statement to Action Two News saying that they are doing the best they can.

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities which relies on donations says the shortage makes them nervous and learned from the baby formula shortage that it’s better to act now than to wait until shelves are empty.

Today they are asking for donations in hopes that they can stock up before it’s too late.

“Were able to take those experiences and learn from them and not be so reactive so we can be proactive and say ok this is something that is going to happen, we are starting to see a shortage in the tampon, and this kind of toiletry areas. Let’s go ahead and ask for donations now because we know our clients are going to come here looking for them,” Kristal Knudtson with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities said.

Meanwhile, the Monthlies Project, a new organization that works to supply menstrual products to youth in schools, says they are keeping a close eye on the problem.

“These aren’t just things that we casually buy, these are things that help us stay clean, stay confident, and sustain life,” Alison Fiebig with the Monthlies Project said. “So, we are monitoring it closely and having those conversations and the hope is that we don’t, but we will do everything we can to make sure everyone that is in need of menstrual products has what they need when they need it.”

Some tampon manufacturers have acknowledged the product shortages. P&G, which makes Tampax brand tampons, called it “a temporary situation” and said Tampax is working “24/7 to meet the increased demand for our products,” as well as helping retailers get more products on store shelves.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.