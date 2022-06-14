Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN, POOL, JAN. 6 COMMITTEE EXHIBIT)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Brandon Colligan
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing man
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight

Latest News

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error