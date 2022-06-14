IT’S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR HOT WEATHER

Your Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A strong warm front pushing into northeast Wisconsin will cause morning clouds to give way to sunshine. Our afternoon high temperatures will jump into the 90s from Green Bay and to the southwest. However, a southeast breeze will also bring in some very humid air, helping to push the late-day heat index to near 100 degrees.

When it gets this hot, it’s a good idea to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Reduce any strenuous outdoor activities and keep cool by finding air conditioning or some shade.

If you’re looking to avoid the heat, head to the northeast of Green Bay. Areas closer to the Bay and along the lakeshore will have highs in the 70s and it will not be quite as muggy compared to folks farther inland.

We’re also keeping an eye on tomorrow’s forecast... Not only will it be another hot and humid day, but we’re expecting a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. They’re most likely into the evening, and may contain heavy rainfall, high winds and hail. Wednesday’s severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds, then sun. A hot and humid afternoon. Our heat index may reach 100° from Green Bay & to the southwest. HIGH: 90, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite humid. Maybe a stray thundershower? LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid again. Strong storms possible, especially late in the day. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy. Humidity slowly drops. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 92

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.