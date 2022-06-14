I-41 SB closed after vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-41 southbound is closed in the Fox Valley after a commercial vehicle hit an overpass.
It happened at Rosehill Road in the Village of Little Chute, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.
The southbound lanes are closed from Highway 55 in Kaukauna. Rosehill Road is also closed for inspection of the overpass. Engineers are assessing the damage.
A photo from the scene shows part of the truck separated from the vehicle at the overpass.
Northbound lanes are open.
