I-41 SB closed after vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of I-41 southbound is closed in the Fox Valley after a commercial vehicle hit an overpass.

It happened at Rosehill Road in the Village of Little Chute, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.

The southbound lanes are closed from Highway 55 in Kaukauna. Rosehill Road is also closed for inspection of the overpass. Engineers are assessing the damage.

A photo from the scene shows part of the truck separated from the vehicle at the overpass.

Northbound lanes are open.

I-41 southbound CLOSED at WIS 55 in Outagamie County. Vehicle struck overpass at County CC/Rosehill Road. Engineers assessing damage now. Detour: WIS 55 to County OO west to County N north to I-41. https://t.co/h9UY1MeyJI — WisDOT Northeast Region (@WisDOTnortheast) June 14, 2022

Interstate 41 SB is closed through the Village of Little Chute as the result of a commercial motor vehicle crash with the overpass at Rosehill Road. We will post updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JbLuEOYj38 — Fox Valley Metro PD (@FoxValleyMetro) June 14, 2022

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-41 South CLOSED at WIS 55 because of a crash. This is near Kaukauna in Outagamie County. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/WhPed39AL0 — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) June 14, 2022

