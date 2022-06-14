Advertisement

HOT & STICKY WEDNESDAY... SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The prime opportunity for storms is mid-afternoon through evening Wednesday with a chance for some tornadoes in Wisconsin
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After a day of 100°+ heat index values from Green Bay westward, temperatures will be slow to cool this evening given the high humidity. We’ll still be close to 80° at midnight with lows staying in the 70s for many across central and eastern Wisconsin.

Wednesday brings another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... not only for very hot/humid conditions, but also the risk of severe afternoon and evening storms. While there could be some storms west of the Fox Valley in the morning, our prime chance of severe weather will be from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. Large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes are possible with Wednesday’s storms. Ahead of the storms highs will get to around 90° with heat indices of 95°+ expected.

When it gets this hot, it’s a good idea to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Reduce any strenuous outdoor activities and keep cool by finding air conditioning or some shade. Humidity levels drop Thursday and conditions will be very nice as we close out the work week. It will be a bit breezy on Thursday as the drier air arrives... highs should still be in the middle 80s. Highs should be in the 70s on Friday and Saturday. Look for another spell of heat and humidity after Father’s Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite humid. Maybe a stray thundershower WEST? LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid again. Strong-to-severe storms possible late in the day. HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Humidity levels drop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day shower or storm? HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a few showers early. HIGH: 79 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 92 HIGH: 71

TUESDAY: Hot and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 91

