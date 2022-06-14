Advertisement

Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency

In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The 8th grade suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is charged in the death of Lily Peters.(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A family member of the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is asking the court to show mercy.

In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The 8th grade suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is charged in the death of Lily Peters. He faces charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree sexual assault and 1st degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

In Wisconsin, a charge of 1st degree intentional homicide automatically places the case in adult court. The suspect’s grandmother asks for her grandson be sent to the Juvenile Detention Center so he can get mental health help.

The suspect’s attorney also filed a letter with the court asking the district attorney and law enforcement officers to stop talking to media while the case is active.

The next court date in this case is scheduled for June 24.

