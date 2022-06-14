De Pere Fire Rescue can now easily pull water from Fox River to fight fires

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters in De Pere now have access to an unlimited supply of water. Dry hydrants are installed on both sides of the Fox River in the downtown area.

The idea for the hydrants came after a devastating fire on Broadway in 2019. The overnight fire destroyed the building, several people were left homeless and businesses were also displaced.

Along the banks of the Fox River, in Downtown De Pere-- are several new dry hydrants. Installed last week, the hydrants give the city fire department quick access to water from the Fox River. It’s access the fire department wished it had back in 2019-- when a fire ripped through a downtown building of apartments and businesses.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Nelson, “What we found on our fire on Broadway Street back in 2019 is that we were flowing so much water, the water system couldn’t keep up.”

It took fire crews about an hour to set up a system to pull water from the river, to fight that 2019 fire. These dry hydrants can pump water from the river onto a fire-- within minutes of crews arrival to a scene.

“This will give us a constant supply of water and a constant flow so we can have that additional water flow for fire suppression,” says Nelson.

Not only will the hydrants come in hand, in case of a fire, but with unlimited access to free water they will help keep the cost down with training and mutual aid calls.

Nelson adds, “We can flow as much as we want. We can train whenever we want and there’s no cost to the taxpayer. It will benefit the rural departments. If there’s a fire out, where they’re not hydrants, sometimes they come into the city and tap into the hydrants to refill their trucks - now they can come here and get it for free, as much as they want.

The City of De Pere, along with the DNR covered the cost of the hydrant installation.

A major fire taxed the city's water system. These hydrants will tap into the Fox River.

