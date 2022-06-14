Crashes in Highway 45 construction zone injure highway worker, motorcyclist

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crashes in the Highway 45 construction zone that seriously injured a highway worker and a motorcyclist.

The first crash happened at about quarter after 1 Tuesday afternoon. A semi-tractor trailer going north rear-ended a Chevy Silverado in the left lane of Highway 45 just north of Highway 116. The pickup truck was pushed into the construction area and hit a Winnebago County Highway Department worker. The employee was airlifted by ThedaStar with serious injuries. The driver of the Silverado had minor injuries.

Northbound Highway 45 was closed due to the crash, creating heavy congestion. That’s when the second crash happened, just after 2 P.M. A Chevy Blazer was getting off Highway 45 at the Highway 116 exit and collided with a motorcycle going east on Highway 116 in the intersection. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Blazer wasn’t hurt.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the names of anyone involved in the crashes yet.

The sheriff’s office is warning drivers they can expect road closures and traffic delays while they investigate the crashes.

A detour for northbound Highway 45 is directing traffic to Highway 76. Follow that north to Highway 10, then go west to get back on Highway 45 northbound.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.