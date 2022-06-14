COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down for 5th straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is back below 1,500, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Tuesday. The 7-day average of 1,485 is the lowest since May 4, which was the last time that metric was under 1,500.

The DHS says 1,309 new cases were confirmed by the latest test results. Five of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area had double-digit case numbers; 12 had cases in single digits; and Florence, Kewaunee, and Menominee counties didn’t report any new cases. Calumet County passed a total 12,000 cases, or almost 24% of its population.

The positivity rate is down again, which is what health officials want to see. It’s down from 11.8% to 11.6% of all tests in the last week positive for the coronavirus. That brings it to its lowest point since May 5.

Hospitalizations remain above average with 49 people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period. We calculate the 7-day average should be about 33 patients. However, we’ll note that the 7-day average for hospitalizations has been fairly steady, give or take a few patients, for about a month. With the rise in cases, the hospitalization rate has fallen to 4.12% of all known cases since the start of the pandemic resulting in a hospital stay.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 367 COVID-19 patients were currently in hospitals, including 63 who are in intensive care. That’s 2 more patients in intensive care since Monday but 21 fewer people in the hospital after taking discharges and deaths into account.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 39 patients, 4 more than a day earlier, with 8 in intensive care, an increase of 1. Fox Valley hospitals have 22 patients, 1 fewer than a day ago, with 3 in ICU, which is 1 more than Monday.

The deaths of 6 more people from COVID-19 were reported to state health officials, with all 6 dying in the last 30 days. No deaths were reported in WBAY’s viewing area, and Waupaca County’s death county was revised down by 1. Wisconsin is averaging 4 COVID-19 deaths per day. Like hospitalizations, the death rate is also on a downward trend as more people survive their COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Health Services has not published new vaccination totals since Friday. The DHS says it’s having technical difficulties. We’ll update these numbers when they’re available.

At last report, 64.5% of Wisconsin’s population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.3% of Wisconsinites who had all their shots. More than a third of the population (34.7%) also received at least one booster shot.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.1% received vaccine/25.3% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.0% received vaccine/58.6% completed vaccinations/20.4% received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.9% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.8% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.4% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.5% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.7% completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.7% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 78.0% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,548 (63.1%) 287,953 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,419 (60.3%) 318,034 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,761,300 (64.5%) 3,576,002 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 73,489 cases (+41) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,002 cases (+8) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,176 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,303 cases (+7) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,952 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Florence - 837 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,925 cases (+20) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,539 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,845 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,508 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,398 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,706 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,163 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,142 cases (+8) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,078 cases (+8) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,957 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,085 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,574 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,511 cases (+38) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,288 cases (+7) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,890 cases (+16) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,857 cases (+6) (198 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Waushara – 5,243 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,714 cases (+46) (338 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

