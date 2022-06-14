Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old child died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Suamico.

At about 7:39 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Harbor Winds Drive.

Investigators believe a driver of a 2019 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Harbor Winds and the child was running alongside the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the child fell and was hit by the SUV.

“The child unfortunately died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver is cooperating with investigators. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

No names were released.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

