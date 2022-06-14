BUILDING HEAT & HUMIDITY TODAY, HEAT & STORMS TOMORROW

The rest of Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for building heat and humidity. The warmest air and “feels like” temperatures will be from Green Bay to the south and west. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s are likely with heat indices in the 90s and 100s. Much cooler 70s will be found across the far north and the lakeshore.

When it gets this hot, it’s a good idea to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Reduce any strenuous outdoor activities and keep cool by finding air conditioning or some shade. Wednesday is shaping up to be warm and humid once again, mainly in the same general areas as today.

We’ve made Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as well for very humid conditions AND the risk of strong to severe storms. While there could be some storms around west of the Fox Valley in the morning, our prime chance of storms will be from mid afternoon through the evening. Large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible. There is even a chance of a few tornadoes somewhere in Wisconsin.

Humidity levels drop Thursday and conditions will be very nice as we close out the work week. A few showers and storms are now possible late Saturday into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TODAY: Gradual clearing. Our heat index may reach 100° from Green Bay & to the southwest. HIGH: 90, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite humid. Maybe a stray thundershower WEST? LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid again. Strong storms possible, especially late in the day. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Humidity levels drop. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day shower or storm? HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a few showers and storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 92

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.