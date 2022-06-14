Advertisement

BTS members are taking a break from the band

The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to...
The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to pursue solo projects, they said.(Source: POOL/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It eventually happens to a lot of bands. One or all members decide to do their own thing.

And that’s the plan for the K-Pop band BTS.

After nine years together, the guys announced this week they’ve decided to take a break - not a break-up - and work on some solo projects.

There’s no timeline on solo releases or when they’d look to start performing together again, so it’s an all-around bummer for fans.

The band say it’s actually a good thing. That time apart will help them be even better when they do get back together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Brandon Colligan
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing man
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight

Latest News

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Suamico
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But can she also be considered a person?
Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn’t a person, court rules
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for lack of progress on inflation in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden on inflation: 'Our work isn't done'