Brown County Executive announces support of two water quality projects, supporters seek funding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach, announced his support for a request of $680,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to be funneled to two water quality projects during the 2022 Water Summit at the Resch Expo Tuesday.

“Water is the next new goal. In order for us to protect this natural resource that we have, it really requires us all from the county and the 22 municipalities to kind of get on the same page,” said Streckenbach.

The goal is for $500,000 to go toward the East River Water Trail and Habitat Corridor Project, which would start in 2023 if the money is allocated. However, another $500K would be needed to complete the project. Action 2 News is told supporters plan to reach out to non-profits and the public for funding.

“We would create habitat through there and remove invasive species, control bank stream erosion, plant native plants and then make it accessible for kayakers,” said Mike Mushinski, a county conservationist for Brown County Land and Water Conservation Department.

The environmental and recreational idea was thought of by residents.

“The most exciting part of this collaboration is really how we had so many community champions that said this is something that we want. What can I do to make this happen?” said Mario Gonzalez with the communications and marketing team for Wello, a non-profit.

The second project would use $180,000 in ARPA funding to help landowners manage their lands to improve the Fox River’s water quality with cover crop and no-till planting to prevent groundwater from reaching the bay. It’s part of the Lower Fox River Demonstration Farm Project.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors are set to take a vote on the funding request at their meeting Wednesday.

What are the issues concerning waterways, water quality and land in Brown County

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.