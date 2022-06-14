Advertisement

Air Quality Advisory for sensitive groups

Green Bay Wisconsin, June 14, 2022.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for several counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The counties are Brown, Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan.

The alert is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

This impacts people with lung disease like asthma, children, older adults and people who work and are active outdoors. The DNR says these groups should reduce “prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

The alert is issued as the heat index is expected to rise between 90-and-100 degrees in some areas.

AIR QUALITY MAP: https://airquality.wi.gov/home/map

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

