3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South.

Crews resumed their search Tuesday morning for an 11-year-old boy, as well as two men, ages 34 and 37, who entered the water in an attempt to rescue the child Monday evening.

The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Recovery efforts underway to try and locate 1 child and 2 men pic.twitter.com/KUvlOUCcd3 — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.