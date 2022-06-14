Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stress and aging

Brad also has an update on the monkeypox outbreak plus some (totally unrelated) news about monkeys
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It might be the last news we want after these past two years, but a study shows stress accelerates the aging of your immune system -- the part that helps you overcome an illness or disease and keeps you from getting sick in the first place.

So how do you avoid having the immune system of a 70-year-old when you’re barely in your 50′s? Brad has some pointers from the scientists.

Brad also has an update on monkeypox cases and new findings about this outbreak.

And to end on a lighter note, which do you prefer: radio or TV? Some scientists put this question to our distant primate cousins, and Brad has the results in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Kolton Ouellette dies unexpectedly at age 10
Child who survived 2013 Forest County child abuse dies at age 10
Brandon Colligan
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing man
generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Festive Foods fire
Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line

Latest News

Kids enjoy a splash pad at Green Bay's Fisk Park
Beating the hot weather starts with a plan
Brad Spakowitz discusses a study on stress and aging
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stress and aging
Firefighters battle a fire in downtown De Pere (file image)
De Pere adds dry hydrants in wake of Broadway fire
First Alert Weather forecast for June 14, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme heat and severe weather