Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

Drinking water
Drinking water(wsaw)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are going to allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration developed to control PFAS pollution to take effect.

The state Department of Natural Resources’ policy board adopted limits on PFAS in Wisconsin drinking and surface water in February.

The regulations limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that support fish.

Board approval sent the regulations to the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the panel’s co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, said Monday that the committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.

