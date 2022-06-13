Thousands attend Appleton’s Juneteenth celebration of community and unity

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people took part in an event in Appleton that honors and celebrates June 19, 1865, the day when the last group of enslaved black people were freed.

“It helps us to show up nationally as a community that’s welcoming and honoring Juneteenth for a celebration of freedom and a commemoration of those that gave their lives willingly and unwillingly in the pursuit of freedom,” said Dr. Sabrina Robins, African Heritage Inc. board member.

The non-profit organization, African Heritage Inc. held its 12th annual Juneteenth event on Sunday, bringing almost 3,000 people to Jones Park in downtown Appleton to celebrate a week early.

“This Juneteenth celebration is actually the 7th most popular Juneteenth celebration in the nation. And that’s in Appleton, Wisconsin so how proud are we?” said Timber Smith, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, City of Appleton.

There were an array of activities and entertainment, with more than 50 vendors ranging from community organizations to local black-owned businesses.

A tribute performance also took place honoring Beyoncé.

This event brought in people from all over the country, including Angela Kelly who traveled from New York to celebrate Juneteenth in Appleton for the fifth time.

“I love the diversity and inclusion that is here. I love to see how African Heritage Inc. is bridging all of the communities together to celebrate Juneteenth. They have definitely put Appleton, Wisconsin on the map for Juneteenth,” said Kelly.

Juneteenth officially became a U.S. federal holiday last year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“Celebrating freedom, but also celebrating black excellence and the expectation for us to be contributing members of the larger society,” said Dr. Robins.

If you missed Appleton’s Juneteenth celebration, We All Rise is hosting their 3rd annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 18th at Joanne’s Park on 215 S Baird Street in Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.