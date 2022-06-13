Advertisement

This pest control company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home

The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental...
The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental U.S. to allow the release of about 100 American cockroaches in the home.(Sparkle/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A pest control company will pay homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in their homes to test out a new treatment technique.

The Pest Informer in North Carolina is looking for up to seven households in the continental U.S. to allow the release of about 100 American cockroaches in the home.

The company will then test out a new treatment plan to study its effectiveness in getting rid of the roaches. The Pest Informer said the cockroach treatments are safe for humans and pets.

The Pest Informer said the cockroaches will be in the homes for about 30 days. At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, the company will use traditional treatments at no cost to you.

Households nationwide can qualify to participate in the study.

If you’re interested in participating, you can apply here.

