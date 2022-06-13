STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY, HOT & HUMID TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

A storm complex just to our west in moving in our direction. Areas mainly South of Green Bay could see some of these storms sometime this afternoon, but the timing and placement of the storms is still a bit uncertain. Any severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Stay tuned to updates. Otherwise, additional storms will be possible this evening. These will likely not be as strong. Highs today will be in the 70s away from the lake, with 60s along the lakeshore.

A surge of high heat and humidity builds in for tomorrow and Wednesday. Daytime highs in the 80s and 90s remain on track for locations away from the lakeshore. Heat indices may near 100° with dew point values in the 60s and 70s. It will be very humid in uncomfortable both days. You’ll want to make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, and taking breaks in the shade.

Additional storms are possible tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Yet another round of storms is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. More strong to severe weather is certainly possible.

Lots of sunshine and seasonably warm conditions (and lower humidity!) are on tap for the end of the work week and next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TODAY: Chance of rain & storms. Some could be strong to severe, especially in the SOUTH. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then drying out. Areas of fog. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot, & humid. Early clouds, then sunny. HIGH: 92, cooler lakeside. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. A few AM storms possible with more likely in the PM & evening. Some may be severe. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 84

