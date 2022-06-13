Stadium District Board to meet Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Stadium District Board will meet Monday to discuss a number of topics, including the upcoming soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District meeting will be held at Lambeau Field.

The agenda includes the Packers ticket waiting list and number of tickets sold to the exhibition soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City scheduled for July 23.

In May, the Packers reported that a limited number of tickets were still available for the first soccer match to be played at Lambeau Field. The team says fans from across the United States and abroad are coming to Green Bay for the game.

Stadium District Board meetings are held quarterly.

