Advertisement

Stadium District Board to meet Monday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Stadium District Board will meet Monday to discuss a number of topics, including the upcoming soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District meeting will be held at Lambeau Field.

The agenda includes the Packers ticket waiting list and number of tickets sold to the exhibition soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City scheduled for July 23.

In May, the Packers reported that a limited number of tickets were still available for the first soccer match to be played at Lambeau Field. The team says fans from across the United States and abroad are coming to Green Bay for the game.

Stadium District Board meetings are held quarterly.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Brandon Colligan
FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

Latest News

June 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms
Stadium District meeting preview
WATCH: Stadium District Board to meet Monday
Brett Favre at Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game
Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game 2022
Performers at the Juneteenth event, June 12 2022
WATCH: Juneteenth celebration held in Appleton