Reports: Allen Lazard signs restricted tender contract

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers receiver Allen Lazard is back in Green Bay and ready to put on the green and gold again.

According to Pro Football Talk and ESPN, Lazard signed his one year tender contract Monday. He is set to make $3.986 million this year.

Lazard posted on photo on Twitter saying “Time to bring the Lombardi back home”.

Lazard did not participate in OTAs or mandatory minicamp this spring, however the team still has one more OTA this week Tuesday that Lazard could go to.

Lazard has all eyes on him as he moves into the WR1 role after the departure of Davante Adams.

