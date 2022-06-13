Officials warn of the signs and signals of heatstroke

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Heat advisories have been issued as we brace for hot temperatures and high humidity.

Health officials say when it’s hot they don’t see people paying as close attention to their bodies as they would like them to, leading to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

While heat stroke occurs mostly in younger kids, babies, people with underlying health conditions, and the elderly, it can happen to anyone.

Signs to look out for on a hot day include confusion, lethargy, feeling hot without sweating, and nausea.

Abby Smolchich a pediatrician with Thedacare said drinking water or juice, sitting in air conditioning, and putting a damp cloth on your head or neck can help with symptoms.

“We definitely get nervous because it’s easy to sort of ignore those signs and symptoms when it is hot out there,” Smolchich said. “Lots of people can end up in the hospital and hospitalized from that. So we want to try to catch those symptoms when they happen so that we can treat them before anything worse happens.”

Because not everyone has a safe space to cool off, the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities is opening its air-conditioned doors and offering ice water to anyone who needs it.

“We want to make sure that we have a place where people can come and they can be hydrated and they can be cooled off if they need to be, and a safe place where they can go and not feel that they need to stay on the streets or be outside where they’re sweating and thirsty and parched,” Kristal Knudtson with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities said.

This summer they are open from 8:00 - 4:00.

“Some people really have nowhere to turn. If they have a place to stay sometimes those hours are only at night, and so during the day when the heat of the day is you know that 12:00- 3:00 pm time frame. What are they going to do?” Knudtson said.

Local businesses with air conditioning are also great resources. For a list of local cooling shelters or heat-friendly spaces in Winnebago county click here

