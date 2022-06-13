Nsight announces $2.2 million fiber internet expansion in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - All Pulaski residents will soon have access to high-speed fiber internet.

Nsight Telservices has announced a $2.2 million expansion to deliver fiber internet to every address in the Village of Pulaski.

Speeds start at 300/Mbps us to a gigabit.

Nsight says fiber is faster and offers more bandwidth and reliability. That bandwidth can support more devices and streaming.

The Village has made a commitment of $23,400 for the expansion.

“Public-private partnerships are important to building out broadband in rural areas. This model has been successful for us on numerous buildouts, and we are thankful for support from the Village for this project. We look to continue partnering with communities on projects in the future,” said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Nsight.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2022. Details on pricing and installation will be shared at a later date.

