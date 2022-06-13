Not guilty pleas entered for campground owner

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground appeared before a judge Monday for an arraignment hearing.

Ann Retzlaff appeared via video from the Shawano County Jail. Online court records indicate Retzlaff was not ready to proceed and petitioned the court for a trial by jury. The court entered not guilty pleas on Retzlaff’s behalf.

Retzlaff also asked for her bond to be reduced, but the court denied that motion.

Retzlaff, who claims she is a sovereign citizen, is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Retzlaff, the owner of Annie’s Campground in Gresham, is charged with eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting/obstructing for a six-mile chase in Shawano and Menominee counties.

A criminal complaint says on May 15, 2021, a Shawano County deputy joined the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a vehicle when it crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads were involved in the pursuit. Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four flattening tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When she was ordered to get out of her truck, Retzlaff said she did nothing wrong, and claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” who was not obligated to get out. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, Retzlaff drove off.

She was stopped again at a roadblock. This time, a lieutenant broke the driver’s window with his baton and Retzlaff was handcuffed and arrested. She was treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

Retzlaff avoided court hearings for months. She had bench warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November.

Retzlaff filed documents saying she was filing a “common law” lawsuit against Shawano County Judge William Kussell, District Attorney Gregory Parker, and Shawano County Corporation Counsel Larenda Maulsen. The document was signed by a notary in Florida in January.

Judge Kussell recused himself from Retlzaff’s case, which is now being overseen by a judge from Marathon County.

Action 2 News has been unable to find any official filing against the county officials.

Retzlaff has filed federal lawsuits against a deputy with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and another deputy with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on May 16. Both suits accuse the deputies of 12 federal crimes, including “Conspiracy for Cover Up of Human Trafficking,” “Violation of Freedom to Travel” “Kidnapping,” “Police Brutality,” “Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Assault and Battery” “Personal Property Damage,” and “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.” She also says her Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

According to the lawsuits, Retzlaff says she was responding to a call from an employee of her campground to pick her up because she was being trafficked in Menominee County. Retzlaff says when she got close to the house, “plaintiff [Retzlaff] was stopped by Menominee County Sheriff’s Department as plaintiff got too close to the trafficking that the Deputies were involved in.”

Retzlaff goes on to say she “did nothing wrong” but “Deputies made up a bogus charge” that she disregarded a “traffic sign/signal that didn’t exist.” She says “Plaintiff feared for their life” and she suffered bodily injury and damage to her truck. She asks for a trial by jury and any monetary award determined by the jury. She said she was speaking to a 911 emergency dispatcher throughout the chase.

The FBI describes the Sovereign Citizen Movement as “extremist” and lists the movement as “domestic terrorism.” Followers believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

“They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses,” reads a statement from the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.