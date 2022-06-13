Advertisement

Multiple crews responding to fire at food manufacturing facility near Portage-Waupaca County line

Heavy smoke seen at fire scene at Festive Food near Waupaca on June 13
Heavy smoke seen at fire scene at Festive Food near Waupaca on June 13(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the town of Belmont near Waupaca.

Crews have been paged to Festive Foods on County Highway D. The first call came in around 9 a.m.

Festive Food LLC is a manufacturing facility located near the Portage-Waupaca County line.

Fire at Festive Foods
Fire at Festive Foods(WSAW)

Crews from Stevens Point, Rudolph, Plover, and Stockton have been requested to assist.

The town of Belmont is west of Almond and south of Amherst.

No other information is available at this time.

Newschannel 7 has a reporter at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

