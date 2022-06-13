Heat index expected to hit 100 in some areas Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heat advisories have been issued as we brace for hot temperatures and high humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisories for several counties in the Action 2 News viewing area. CLICK HERE to see what it will be like near you.

Some areas will experience a heat index of 90-to-100 degrees.

Hot weather feels even hotter when its humid. Moisture in the air prevents perspiration from evaporating, which is how the body cools itself.

Stay indoors or out of the sun. Run air-conditioning, or fans if they cool the air (circulating a hot breeze can be worse than no breeze). Otherwise enjoy public, air-conditioned places such as shopping malls.

Drink more water or juice. Avoid drinks with caffeine, carbonation. Also avoid alcohol, which dries you out and reduces your ability to recognize signs of heat stress.

Eat less protein and other foods that increase your metabolism.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid strenuous activity including running, bicycling, and yard work.

Check on the elderly, who are most susceptible to heat stress.

Check on children, who may be too young-- or simply having too much fun-- to recognize the signs of heat stress.

🥵 Rising temperatures and humidity are expected on Tuesday as many places soar into the 90s with heat index values nearing 100, especially across central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/5kOdzGAKMs — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 13, 2022

Symptoms

Heat Cramps

What it is: Painful spasms, typically in the legs or abdomen.

What to do: Apply firm pressure to cramping muscles, or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water. If nausea occurs, discontinue water.

Heat Exhaustion

What it is: Heavy sweating, weakness, skin cold, pale, and clammy. Pulse thready. Normal temperature possible. Fainting and vomiting.

What to do: Get victim out of the sun. Lay down and loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths. Fan, or move victim to air-conditioned room. Give sips of water. If nausea occurs, discontinue water. If vomiting continues, seek immediate medical attention.

Heat Stroke/Sunstroke

What it is: High body temperature (106 degrees F or higher). Hot dry skin. Rapid and strong pulse. Possible unconsciousness.

What to do: Heat stroke is a SEVERE MEDICAL EMERGENCY. Get emergency medical assistance or get the victim to a hospital IMMEDIATELY. Delay can be fatal. Until you can get medical help, move the victim to a cooler environment. Reduce body temperature with cold bath or sponging. Use extreme caution. Remove clothing, use fans and air-conditioners. If temperature rises again, repeat process. Do NOT give fluids.

Now that we're getting into the hot summer months, please keep your pets in mind! If it's hot outside, consider leaving them at home so they don't have to sit in a hot car 🌡️🥵 When outside, make sure they have access to fresh, cool water and plenty of shade 🌳 pic.twitter.com/QUSu5FH4z3 — Neenah Police (@NeenahPolice) June 13, 2022

