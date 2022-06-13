Green Bay native shines in Tony Awards performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay native is getting praise for her impressive performance at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Mallory Maedke works on the Tony-nominated musical SIX. It’s the story of the six wives of Henry VIII.

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power,” reads the show’s description.

Maedke, a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, is a dance captain and alternate for the show. Just 12 hours before the show, she got the call to fill in for another performer during the Tony performance.

Oscar winner and Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose put the spotlight on Mallory for her clutch performance. DeBose praised the work of understudies and alternates like Mallory.

“It’s what they do, because the show must go on,” said DeBose.

CLICK HERE to watch the “SIX” musical performance featuring Mallory Maedke.

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners and a special round of applause to our host @ArianaDeBose. ❤️ #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/5ebrdxhCgh — CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022

