Fire department, village board dispute may cancel Stockbridge picnic

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of a popular community picnic in Stockbridge is the focus of a meeting Monday night.

Last week, the fire department posted on social media that the event would be canceled because of a dispute with the village board.

The picnic was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16, in a park just outside of the fire department.

While fire officials, who typically host the event, say it’s canceled, the village board president told Action 2 News over the phone efforts are being made that would allow it to go on as planned.

Late last week, there was an exchange of words between the fire department and village over social media. The village has control over the park, but the Legion and fire department have been maintaining the park since 2014.

We’re told there was a recent dispute, and fire officials told the village they would no longer maintain the park or host the picnic.

As a result, the village is holding a public hearing Monday as it attempts to move forward with a plan. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 P.M., and because a large crowd is expected it’s been moved to the middle school gymnasium.

“I think the general outcry is the fact that that community in Stockbridge, that is an event that we always come together on -- and it was more than just the firemen, there’s all the other organizations that contribute to that picnic,” Village president Tim Lemke told us.

We also hope to hear from the fire chief at some point.

Jason Zimmerman will have more reports on Action 2 News at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.