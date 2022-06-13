A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING, HOT & HUMID TUESDAY

There is still the chance that some shower and storm activity could redevelop across NE Wisconsin during the evening hours. It’s not a sure bet but it remains a possibility. We’ll keep our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY going through the evening just to hedge the bet. Large hail, wind, heavy rain, and lightning would be the main concerns with any strong storm... but things may be very isolated, if at all.

Hot & humid Tuesday (Hot & humid Tuesday)

Tuesday will begin with some clouds and areas of fog around. A warm front will lift from south to north across the region during the day bringing with it breezy, hot, and humid conditions away from the lakeshore. Highs in the 80s and low 90s are likely with heat indices from the mid 90s to low 100s. Much cooler & refreshing 70s will be found near Lake Michigan. Head there for some free air conditioning.

We’ll stay hot and humid on Wednesday with more 80s and 90s for highs and even warmer heat indices, away from Lake Michigan. While there may few some showers or storms around early Wednesday, more robust activity is likely during the afternoon and evening ahead of an incoming cold front. Once again we’ll need to be on alert for strong storms that may produce large hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even an isolated tornado.

Lots of sunshine, seasonably warm air, and lower humidity are on tap for the end of the work week and the coming weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ESE/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Chance of some evening rain & storms, then drying out. Areas of fog. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early clouds & fog. Turning partly cloudy, breezy, hot, & humid. HIGH: 92, cooler lakeside. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. A few AM storms possible with more likely in the PM & evening. Some may be severe. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & more humid: HIGH: 90

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.