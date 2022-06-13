Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
Brandon Colligan
FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Police are concerned about social media posts promoting misuse of gel splatter guns
Police warn about splatter guns
FILE PHOTO - In a statement Monday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says investigations into...
Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Two splatter guns turned in to the Green Bay Police Department by parents.
Green Bay police warns parents of ‘splatter gun’ misuse, Grand Chute police arrest men in connection to toy guns