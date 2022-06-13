Advertisement

Energy grid operator warns of rolling blackouts this summer

Air conditioning units
Air conditioning units(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer.

Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers.

Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State.

He says it’s never come to the point where MISO has ordered the utility to reduce the amount of electricity that it was delivering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
Brandon Colligan
FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

TVA asks customers to reduce energy use
Officials warn of the signs and signals of heatstroke
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases fall over the weekend
June 13 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
Tony Awards
Green Bay native shines in Tony Awards performance