Advertisement

Crews search Little Wolf River for missing man

Brandon Colligan
Brandon Colligan(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews spent the weekend looking for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan.

We first alerted you Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday, June 10 around 9:45 A.M. Authorities said he met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee, then left the coffee shop to get an unknown item. He never returned.

Investigators found his car in the Royalton area, where he is from.

Search and rescue crews, including dive teams and the Waupaca County Drone Team searched the Little Wolf River Saturday and Sunday. Personnel used techniques like underwater imagery to attempt locating Colligan.

“Members of the Manawa Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled the length of the Little Wolf River from a half-mile north of the Highway 54 Royalton bridge to the bridge access point on Ostrander Road,” Detective Sergeant Nathan Nelson wrote in a media release.

Crews did not find a body.

The Manawa Fire Department, Manawa Ambulance, Pegasus Drone Project, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the New London Police Department assisted with search operations.

The disappearance is under investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Colligan, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office at 715-258-4466.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
Police lights
Shawano County traffic stops lead to 35 arrests in one day
Picture of Emma and Cora sent out by Green Bay police during their search.
Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls
Brandon Colligan
FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

Latest News

Performers at Appleton's Juneteenth event, June 12 2022
WATCH: Thousands attend Appleton's 12th annual Juneteenth celebration
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
Green Bay Police investigate large fight
Fight on East Mason Street, June 12 2022
WATCH: Large fight breaks out in Green Bay
June 12 Birthday Club
June 12 Birthday Club