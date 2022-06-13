Crews search Little Wolf River for missing man

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews spent the weekend looking for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan.

We first alerted you Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday, June 10 around 9:45 A.M. Authorities said he met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee, then left the coffee shop to get an unknown item. He never returned.

Investigators found his car in the Royalton area, where he is from.

Search and rescue crews, including dive teams and the Waupaca County Drone Team searched the Little Wolf River Saturday and Sunday. Personnel used techniques like underwater imagery to attempt locating Colligan.

“Members of the Manawa Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled the length of the Little Wolf River from a half-mile north of the Highway 54 Royalton bridge to the bridge access point on Ostrander Road,” Detective Sergeant Nathan Nelson wrote in a media release.

Crews did not find a body.

The Manawa Fire Department, Manawa Ambulance, Pegasus Drone Project, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the New London Police Department assisted with search operations.

The disappearance is under investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Colligan, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office at 715-258-4466.

