COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases fall over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 case numbers were down over the weekend, and the percentage of tests coming back positive is the lowest in five weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a net change of 3,633 new cases since Friday’s report, or an average of 1,211 cases per day. That’s the lowest cumulative total on a Monday (the DHS hasn’t published updates on weekends for over a year) since May 2. Over the past 7 days, Wisconsin averaged 1,531 new cases per day, the lowest average since May 4.

The positivity rate is the lowest since May 6. The DHS SAYS 11.8% of all tests in the past week were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

As we reported on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, including two counties in Northeast Wisconsin: Brown and Door. People are urged to wear masks and take other steps to avoid infection in these counties.

High: Brown, Door

Medium: Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago

Low: Calumet, Dodge Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara

Centers for Disease Control map of COVID-19 levels in Wisconsin for the week ending June 10, 2022 (CDC via Wisconsin DHS)

These labels are based on new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The DHS was informed of 3 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including one in Sheboygan County (county-by-county case and death totals are reported at the end of this article). Over the past week, Wisconsin averaged 3 deaths per day from the disease caused by the coronavirus. A total 13,061 people have died from it, which is 0.87% of all known cases. The death rate was 0.88% Friday.

The hospitalization rate also fell by a hundredth of a point to 4.12% of all cases. Seventy-seven people were admitted for COVID-19 since Friday, which is the highest cumulative number on a Monday since February 28, running counter to the trends we saw with cases and the positivity rate. A total 61,656 people have been hospitalized by the COVID-19 virus in the past 28 months.

As of Friday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association counted 375 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 54 in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 36 patients, 4 in ICU. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region were treating 15 COVID-19 patients, with none in ICU. We’ll get updated numbers from the WHA later this afternoon.

Monday’s vaccination data are delayed. We’ll update these numbers after the DHS publishes them.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.1% received vaccine/25.3% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.0% received vaccine/58.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/20.4% received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.9% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.8% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.4% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.5% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/82.7% completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% (+0.1) 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 78.0% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,548 (63.1%) 287,953 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,419 (60.3%) 318,034 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,761,300 (64.5%) 3,576,002 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 73,448 cases (+111) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 11,994 cases (+22) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,176 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,296 cases (+31) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,948 cases (+10) (61 deaths)

Florence - 837 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,905 cases (+57) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,536 cases (+9) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,845 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,502 cases (+5) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,398 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,706 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,157 cases (+18) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,134 cases (+35) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,070 cases (+9) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,957 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,085 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,571 cases (+10) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,473 cases (+121) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,281 cases (+15) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,874 cases (+67) (273 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,851 cases (+14) (199 deaths)

Waushara – 5,241 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,668 cases (+85) (338 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.