Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Green Bay

John Mulaney, a cast member in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," poses at the premiere of the...
John Mulaney, a cast member in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," poses at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Comedian John Mulaney is bring his “From Scratch” show to the Weidner Center in Green Bay.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

The ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Enter the promo code: COMIC

The full sale starts Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

VIP Packages are available.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Mulaney is known for his standup, Netflix specials, and work on Saturday Night Live. He’s a two-time Emmy Award winner.

