Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Comedian John Mulaney is bring his “From Scratch” show to the Weidner Center in Green Bay.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

The ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Enter the promo code: COMIC

The full sale starts Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

VIP Packages are available.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Mulaney is known for his standup, Netflix specials, and work on Saturday Night Live. He’s a two-time Emmy Award winner.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.