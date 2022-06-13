Charges filed against operator of Dodge County animal rescue

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against the operator of an animal rescue in Dodge County.

Fostina Uelmen, 32, has been charged with Fail to Provide Proper Food and Drink to Confined Animals; Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter – Ventilation; Improper Animal Shelter – Space; and Intentionally Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards. All counts are misdemeanors.

The investigation started on Jan. 13, 2022. Two sergeants were sent to investigate an animal complaint at Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue on Highway 151 in the Town of Trenton. The tip regarded the conditions of dogs at the foster.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health on the case.

Investigators did not release additional information. Action 2 News has reached out for a criminal complaint and will update this story when we get the document.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office thanks the concerned citizen who brought their concerns to law enforcement’s attention. Sheriff Dale Schmidt would like to thank Sgt. [Joseph] Nicholas and Sgt. Krueger for their efforts in this case as it is important that businesses we trust with the care of animals be reputable businesses who take care of the needs of the animals in their care,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

