Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News.

That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.

I recently stopped by to visit with Sarah to see how she’s doing.

“It feels like a bobblehead, it feels like someone is constantly shaking my head is what it feels like, and that’s kind of what happened, it got shaken really hard and it’s a big bruise and takes a long time for it to get back to the way it was,” explains Sarah.

Back on May 19th, a routine drive into work proved to be anything but for Sarah as she entered Green Bay, heading north on Monroe Street near Aldo Leopold School.

“A woman hit me, totaled my car, pushed me across two lanes of traffic, airbags went off, I lost consciousness and woke up and everything was blurry and I smelled smoke and thought the car was on fire,” recalls Sarah.

Fortunately the smoke was from the airbags.

Sarah and her two youngest sons, who she was taking to daycare, were transported by ambulance to the emergency room and treated for cuts and bruises.

Other than feeling really sore for a few days, Sarah thought she was on the road to recovery.

“And then I tried to work three or four days later and discovered I couldn’t read, and I got so dizzy, I had to close my eyes and lay my head down and I thought I was going to throw up,” says Sarah.

Sarah called her doctor who told her to get back to the ER for a brain scan.

The diagnosis, a severe concussion.

“Some people it’s weeks, some people it’s months, nobody knows, so I thought oh I’ll be fine, couple days I’ll be fine, I work through pain, you know that, I run marathons, so you just plow through it, that’s the hardest thing of this is I can’t because it prolongs the symptoms and makes it worse long-term,” explains Sarah.

After two weeks, Sarah says she felt frustrated, feeling like she was making little progress, if any.

“When I try to read the words blur together or they scramble and a word from one sentence moves down here and then it moves up here,” says Sarah.

Last week, Sarah met with a concussion specialist with Prevea Health.

“They said research now shows that it’s like 21-28 days if not longer, so I’m kind of in that window right now, so I’m really crossing my fingers that one day I’ll just wake up in this little window and I’ll be better,” says Sarah.

Until then, weekly physical therapy, brain puzzles, and most of all patience is the key, which Sarah admits isn’t easy.

“The biggest thing is rest and sleep, with four kids I’ve never slept, so that’s really hard too,” says Sarah with a smile.

But taking it easy is a must to recover from a nightmare Sarah says she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I’ve had four kids, the labor from having four children was easier than this, this is incredibly difficult for me,” says Sarah.

Sarah knows our hearts and prayers are with her, and we can’t wait to welcome her back.

coming up on Action 2 News at 4:30, we'll talk with Sarah's doctor about her recovery, and why in recent years there has been a lot more awareness and caution surrounding concussions.

